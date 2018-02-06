Kenya: Toilets Along Highways Health Boost

opinion

Nowadays, our highways are terrifying for the notoriety in the number of fatal accidents.

But there is a subtler but hazardous spectre lurking that we conveniently ignore - open defecation.

Every day, tens of thousands of folks take long-distance journeys of hundreds of kilometres.

Sadly, public service vehicles, unlike planes, ships or trains, lack toilets.

The only option available for passengers is to use amenities at eateries in a few places.

For the rest of the journey, most travellers turn to the bush.

DASH TO THE BUSH

It is common to see buses and mini-vans stopping along the highways so that passengers can dash to the bush to answer the call of nature.

These scenes are ugly. But then you feel sorry for the passengers.

Still, this behaviour is unacceptable. It is an onslaught on public decency, as it is to public health.

Diseases associated with open defecation such as typhoid, dysentery or cholera are not only expensive to treat, but also deadly. It is no wonder that in 2015, the United Nations rolled out plans to end open defecation by 2030.

Indeed, No. 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aspires for a world whose sanitation is up to scratch.

SANITATION

It is in the UN spirit that "by 2030, achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situation".

Today, 10 to 15 per cent of Kenyans defecate in the open. The figures might not include passengers.

While the National Open Defecation Free-Kenya 2020 campaign has seen the construction of toilets and latrines, especially in the villages and slums, highways have been ignored. But you can imagine the sheer volumes of human waste dumped along the highways daily.

You can also imagine the detrimental effects of such waste on man and the environment.

The trouble is that when it rains, all that waste is washed into rivers and wells. It is the same water that livestock, wildlife and people consume.

NOT HARMLESS

Some use it for irrigation. The pathogens find their way into our systems. While there is no hard data related to this kind of behaviour, it would be foolhardy to assume that it is harmless.

Also hit hard are toddlers, who suffer heat burns due to failure to change diapers. It's a pity that in 2018, our people still relieve themselves in the bush when Elon Musk elsewhere is launching SpaceX to ship human beings to Mars.

But this is not to say that our travellers are barbarians. It is about insensitivity and inadequacies of strategic thought associated with our planners and those charged with ensuring public health and decency.

Travellers have little choice, especially when the call of nature comes. It is why there is a need to build stopover points along highways for proper sanitation. In the meantime, all buses should be compelled to have a water tank and soap or sanitary wipes.

HUMAN RIGHT

In any case, the Constitution is explicit when it comes to such decencies. The law guides that people should have the right to "reasonable standards of sanitation." Thus, Article 43(b) treats sanitation as a basic human right.

Indeed, open defecation robs people of their privacy and dignity.

It is indignity of the highest order for people to go the bush to answer the call of nature in the full glare of other travellers. Here, children see their parents doing it.

Women and men even do it close to one another. Then, there is no water to wash hands after the call. Most people do not have basics such as toilet paper and resort to God knows what -- leaves or grass. This is unacceptable. This culture has to end.

That is why the onus is on the national highways authority, together with the Ministry of Health, to find a lasting solution to this mess.

If the government is unable to factor into their plans building toilets along the highways, another option is to invite the private sector under the public private partnership (PPP) framework.

The investor will provide the service and government will pay for it. Public transporters will pay a levy for sanitation. If not, this means that travelling long distances will still remain a journey of indignity.

We should not just sit, turning the other way on this matter.

We need to restore the dignity of passengers while taming the environmental and health catastrophe related to open defecation on our highways.

Mr Wamanji is a public relations and communication adviser. ewamanji@yahoo.co.uk Twitter: @manjis