Activities bankrolled by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) have been suspended until the corporate governance issues which affected the entity under former minister Jonathan Moyo have been resolved.

This was said the Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira on Monday.

Murwira's remarks follow allegations of diversion of about $430 000 by Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa, who was in attendance as a member of the Higher Education parliamentary committee before which Murwira appeared Monday.

The new minister said he stopped all expenditures at ZIMDEF except salaries last December to ensure there was no further abuse of tax payers' money until the prescribed forensic audit is done.

"Our ministry has not been doing very well on corporate governance and I know the nation is looking at this," he said.

"We are taking this challenge with a lot of humbleness to make sure that we straighten good governance in our institutions particularly those that receive public money including ZIMDEF.

"Since my humble appointment on the 4th of December, the first action was to make sure that, except salaries, there is no expenditure. Action number two was the forensic audit and three was to have a legal opinion on the NAMACO."

NAMACO is the National Planning Manpower Council funded by ZIMDEF to develop a skilled workforce. The minister said it has been operating without a board under the Moyo era.

"We are in the process of making sure that the boards are put in place, as you know for ZIMDEF there is NAMACO; it has not been there," said Murwira adding, "There is need for good corporate governance culture where the minister makes decisions based on solid advice from technocrats.

"We are appointing competent boards and councils based on international best practice on corporate governance so you don't call me here and say where the money is. I should be able to answer where it is, how it was used and based on what decisions."

Moyo, who is in exile since the November 15, 2017 coup, denies corruption allegations although he admitted when he was still minister that he used part of the money to buy bicycles for traditional leaders.