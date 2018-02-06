Nigeria: 2019: Pro Buhari Rally Grounds Abuja

Abuja — A solidarity rally in support of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is currently ongoing in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Convened by the Forum of Nongovernmental organizations in Nigeria (FOGON), a coalition of over 200 NGOs, the rally is intended to drum support for the President beyond 2019.

The unity Fountain, venue of the event is brimming with a sea of heads, mainly youths decked in green coloured face caps bearing the inscription, " Vote Muhammadu Buhari, let the good works continue beyond 2019."

Details later... .