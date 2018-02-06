6 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2019: Pro Buhari Rally Grounds Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dirisu Yakubu

Abuja — A solidarity rally in support of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is currently ongoing in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Convened by the Forum of Nongovernmental organizations in Nigeria (FOGON), a coalition of over 200 NGOs, the rally is intended to drum support for the President beyond 2019.

The unity Fountain, venue of the event is brimming with a sea of heads, mainly youths decked in green coloured face caps bearing the inscription, " Vote Muhammadu Buhari, let the good works continue beyond 2019."

Details later... .

Nigeria

Buhari Writes Senate, Rejects Three Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.