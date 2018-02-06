Nigeria: Insecurity - Govt Is Losing Grip, Says Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, APC, Kaduna Central had raised the alarm that the federal government has lost grip in the protection of lives and property in the country, just as he said that Armed bandits have taken over Birnin Gwari local government in Kaduna state.

Senator Sani who came under Order 43 Tuesday at plenary, said that those in Villa should tell people the truth, put politics aside and save Nigerians from being killed by these heavily armed bandits, adding that at the moment, we are living in self denial where we cannot tell ourselves the truth against the backdrop that people are now buried in politics.

He called on the government to ensure permanent military presence in Birni Gwari and Chikun local government councils in Kaduna State.

According to him, Birnin Bwari which borders Niger and Zamfara State has bern under siege in the last two years by armed bandits, with many villages sacks, farming occupation stopped, with killings and abduction every day.

He said, " Government is losing the grip, I'am worried that it had lost the essence of being in government if it cannot protect the lives and property of the people."

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who presided called on the federal government to step up in the protection of lives and property, even as he urged the government to do sometime about the massive killings across the country.

Details later...