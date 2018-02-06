6 February 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Mulenga Advises Hichilema He Can't Wish Lungu Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francina Phiri

The Government has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to live with the fact that President Edgar Lungu is not about to leave office anytime soon.

Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said President Lungu was given a mandate to fulfil by the people of Zambia and was governing the nation in accordance with their expectations.

Ms Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that only an election victory could determine who stayed in power and the UPND leader and his party must desist from misleading the nation.

"President Lungu is here to stay as he has been given the mandate to govern the nation by the people and this is something that the opposition must learn to live with," the minister said.

Ms Mulenga, who is Information and Broadcasting Services minister, was reacting to a story in yesterday's edition of the Daily Nation quoting Mr Hichilema as having called for Mr Lungu to leave office.

She said that people insinuating that the Government was corrupt should prove their allegations with evidence.

Meanwhile, Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa has said his party is dismayed by Mr Hichilema's unbecoming conduct of persistently dragging the name of the President and Government into disrepute.

Mr Mulemwa said in a walk-in interview that it would remain difficult for Zambians to take Mr Hichilema seriously if he continued seeking cheap political mileage by peddling falsehoods.

He urged the police to take interest in Mr Hichilema's comments of trying to incite an uprising against a legally elected Government.

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president Wright Musoma described Mr Hichilema as a 'greedy' politician.

Mr Musoma said contrary to Mr Hichilema's suggestions, the country was faring well on all fronts under the leadership of President Lungu and the PF Government.

Zambia

Zambians, Mauritians Boosting Teacher Ranks in Seychelles' State Schools

Around 50 teachers from Mauritius and Zambia are expected in Seychelles this week to begin teaching in state schools as… Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.