Zimbabwe: Apex Council Elects New Leaders

Public Service Association president Mrs Cecilia Alexander was recently re-elected Apex Council chairperson for another two years. Apex Council is the umbrella body for civil servants organisations in salary negotiations. Mrs Alexander will be deputised by Mr Thomas Muzondo from the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA). Other Apex Council members include Messrs David Dzatsunga (secretary), Gibson Mushangu (vice secretary), George Mushipe (treasurer) and Charles Chinosengwa (organising secretary). Ms Emelda Mhuriro is the women's representative. Mrs Alexander said she would continue pushing for the improvement of the welfare of civil servants. "We have various programmes in the pipeline with Government and for the next two years, I will see to it that the programmes bear fruit for the workers who have for long suffered," she said.

"We have a new dispensation in place and it is our hope that they will pay an ear to our concerns. We have great hope and belief that the new dispensation will improve our situation. We have housing projects in the pipeline and we hope to carry on with that, as well as push Government to consider other non-monetary incentives to cushion the civil servants. I thank those in the Apex Council for having faith in me and in unity all our targets will be met."

Government is working on non-monetary incentives for the workers, chief among them the provision of housing stands to civil servants. At least 500 000 civil servants are expected to benefit from the grand scheme and financial institutions are being roped in to offer affordable lines of credit.

Government is also urging civil servants to take up residential stands being developed by the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ). IDBZ is developing housing projects in Harare, Masvingo, Kariba, Hwange, Kwekwe, Gwanda, Plumtree and Beitbridge.