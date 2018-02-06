Tanzania: Dr Slaa - I Left Tanzania Due to Security Reasons

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's former secretary general, Dr Wilbrod Slaa has said he left the country - immediately after resigning from politics - due to his own security.

For two years, Dr Slaa and his family have been in Canada where he was working in a supermarket.

Speaking on a Clouds TV's 360 morning talk show, Dr Slaa said he was aware that his ditching of politics during the election period had created him many enemies who were a threat to his life.

"I went to Canada because it is a safer country where people live in peace and harmony. I felt comfortable and more secure," he said adding: "I had some enemies but their number increased after I left the opposition. It should also be remembered that my security details were withdrawn," he explained.