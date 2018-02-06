6 February 2018

Tanzania: I Was Not Bought, Says Dr Slaa

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Chadema's former secretary Wilbrod Slaa.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's former secretary general who is currently Tanzania's ambassador-designate, Dr Wilbrod Slaa has said his resignation from active politics in 2015 was not influenced by anyone.

Dr Slaa left politics few months before the 2015 general election after wrangles erupted within Chadema over a decision to welcome former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa into the party.

His colleagues within the party went on to welcome Mr Lowassa and nominated him the flag bearer for Chadema and its coalition partners under the Ukawa banner.

Speaking during Clouds TV's 360 morning talk show on Tuesday February 6, Dr Slaa said his decision was not influenced by any material force.

"I have no price. No one paid me. It is not true that I received money in relation to the decision," he said.

Expounding further, Dr Slaa said he would remain positive for the greater interest of the country.

