Ethiopia: Authority Trains Scouts for Sport Hunting

Ethiopia Wild Life Conservation Authority (EWCA) has given the second-round of capacity building training to 36 park scouts who are responsible for guarding tourists for three days as of January 26, 2018.

The training held at Awash National Park was themed around how to treat tourists, identify mammals and basic Global Positioning System (GPS) usage.

The training is aimed at bettering service quality in the area of sports hunting, which involves hunting as a type of sport. It takes place in controlled hunting areas where tourists are allowed to enjoy sports hunting, according to Solomon Worku, a public relations expert at the Authority.

"There were lots of complaints from tourists concerning the expertise of the scouts, especially in sports hunting," Solomon said, adding that the training will help the Authority encourage tourist flow to the country.

Almost half a million tourists visited Ethiopia in the first half of the current fiscal year, generating 1.8 billion dollars.