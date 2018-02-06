Ethiopia: Universal Care, Affordable Prescription for Health Sector Transformation

column

In September 2015, leaders of 193 countries endorsed a new set of development goals, the sustainable development goals (SDGs), to make the world a better place for all human beings. The SDGs are broader than the millennium development goals (MDGs) and have 17 goals that cover a range of issues. Goal number three seeks to ensure health and well being for all, at every stage of life. One of the targets under Goal Three is to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), a very ambitious target.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), my good friend and compatriot Tedros Adhanom (PhD), has championed UHC as his top priority for his tenure there. The UHC agenda is a great equaliser in healthcare as it aspires to ensure fairness and abolishes the drivers of inequality. In simple terms, UHC means everyone can get the health services they need at decent quality and without suffering from financial hardship because of paying for the health services they need.

Many public health experts around the globe argue that it is possible for all countries to move closer to UHC regardless of citizens' income level. It only requires political commitment and the will to allocate more money for health. Investment in human capital development such as health and education is the best buy governments can make.

Unfortunately, in many low-income countries, the health sector is considered as a consumer sector. As a result, it is mostly underfunded despite political rhetoric and declaration of commitments to do more.

Over the last two decades, Ethiopia has been implementing comprehensive health care and financing strategies, such as revenue retention and use at health facility level, standardisation of exempted services and user-fee exemption for citizens below the poverty line, and the establishment of private wings.

These supposed first generation financing reforms helped increase resources for health, enhanced efficiency in the use of available resources, improved the quality and coverage of health services, ensured equity and promoted sustainability. One notable example is close to 1.6 million people having access to health services through the fee waiver system every year, where in most cases the wereda administrations reimbursed the health facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has conducted a series of national health accounts to assess national spending levels in health, both in absolute and relative terms. The studies have shown that the national per capita health expenditure increased by about 400pc from 4.09 dollars in 1995/96 to 20.77 dollars in 2011/12, at the current price.

While this is a significant increase, the national health spending as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) increased from 3.5pc in 1996/97 to five percent in 2004/05 and remains at that level since then. These levels are way below the recommendations of the WHO's Commission for Macroeconomics & Health (CMH).

For instance, in 2015, the CMH estimated that the per capita resource requirements in low-income countries to avail essential services should total 38 dollars (expressed in 2002 dollar terms). The High-level Taskforce (HLTF) for innovative financing put that figure even higher at 54 dollars (expressed in 2005 dollar terms) to avail more comprehensive services.

Although Ethiopia's requirement could be less given its low cost and better comparative advantage in terms of purchasing power parity when compared to such resource requirement estimates, it can be seen that the health sector expenditure in Ethiopia is low relative to CMH and HLTF benchmarks meeting only about 38pc and 28pc, respectively, of the proposed levels.

The government's health sector spending has been growing in nominal terms over the years. However, the health sector budget as a share of the government's total has been maintained between eight and nine percent. Although health remains a priority sector for government investment, the share remains relatively low compared to the Abuja target of 15pc of total government budget to be committed to the health sector.

Ethiopia is known for its ability to mobilise substantial resources from its development partners. This is mainly because the country delivers results and ensures value for money for the assistance it received. Furthermore, MoH provides strong leadership to rally support for clearly articulated national priorities, and harmonises and aligns development aid.

Despite considerable investments in the health sector and the substantial nominal increase in government spending, the major driver of increased spending has been the massive contribution from donors, which stands at close to half of the total health spending. This has serious implications on the sustainability of financing for health.

In today's world of populist and nationalist movements in high-income countries, the risk of significant reduction in global development assistance is very real. Our country needs to put in place sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure the gains that have been made over the last two decades are not eroded for lack of finance.

The cost of delivering quality health services will increase astronomically in the short to medium term as new health challenges are already arising due to an ageing population, a triple burden of diseases; that is injury and traffic accidents, communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Furthermore, the massive demand creation efforts through the health development army will most likely increase health service utilisation. Fiscal solvency is critical for Ethiopia to continue providing quality health care services, especially primary care, as the external funding landscape; health needs, and demand for quality of care change over the coming years.

Hence, our government needs to increase its level of spending and introduce innovative financing schemes to finance its ambitious targets in the health sector transformation plan as it is likely to see potential slowdown or decline in external resources. The MoH, with the support of experts from Harvard University, has run models to see what level of funding required to finance the HSTP and the long-term vision, which is aligned with the SDGs. From that exercise, it is clear that the historically based projection scenarios are not enough to cover the costs of the current primary care system over time.

One approach to finance universal health coverage is to scale up health insurance schemes. The country has been rolling out a community-based health insurance scheme, which is a voluntary contribution by mostly rural families, and provide a generous benefits package. Nearly 18 million people have been covered so far and 800 million Birr is being raised annually. If this scheme continues to be scaled up nationally, it will significantly expand the health financing pie.

It needs, however, to be included as part of the general taxation for it to truly be a sustainable source of financing. Thus, expanding the coverage until it reaches a near consensus level, say 80pc coverage, and making it part of the general tax will ensure its sustainability. The social health insurance (SHI) scheme, which covers those in the formal employment sector, is another mechanism to increase domestic financing of health.

Unfortunately, the SHI has not been properly marketed and suffered reputational damage before it is even rolled out. Truth be told, the Ethiopian health insurance benefit package is the most generous in the continent and covers basically all levels of care. The concern from health economists was whether it would have enough income to cover the benefit packages.

The lack of demand for health insurance was not seen as a significant barrier to roll out the scheme. I believe reversing the tide of resistance and standing the ground in terms of communicating and advocating for premium contributions from citizens in the formal employment sectors and their employers is crucial for the government. A consolidated insurance scheme that marries the two will provide substantial resources to finance the health sector and contribute to self-reliance in health.

Another means of health financing is to abolish user fees and make health service free at the point of use. This is what Ethiopia did with the health extension programme. The health extension workers provide both preventive and clinical interventions at no cost to communities. This is also the model the United Kingdom, Cuba, and few others use for all levels of healthcare.

This would be a popular decision as long as the level of funding is kept at the desired level every year. Countries such as Uganda have similar laws that abolished user fees, but public health facilities are chronically underfunded and did not have the desired impact of protecting the poor from catastrophic health expenditures. It instead led to corrupt practices in health facilities and under-the-table dealings between patients and providers in public institutions.

Ethiopia has ambitious plans to advance to lower and upper-middle-income status during its next 15-year growth and transformation period. The modelling suggests that with the right policies, Ethiopia can match levels of spending at least comparable to today's lower-middle-income countries during this time.

With consistently rapid GDP growth over the next two decades, Ethiopia may achieve upper-middle income country health spending. This would result in much more resources devoted to primary care in Ethiopia, which would likely significantly improve the health conditions of its people and advance its efforts to achieve universal health coverage based on a primary care approach.

Kesetebirhan Admasu And Kesetebirhan Admasu Former Minister of Health, and CEO of Rbm Partnership to End Malaria.