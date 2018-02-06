Ethiopia: Advocates' Licencing Law Alteration to See Inclusion of Law Firms

The Office will amend the 18-year old proclamation

The Office of the Attorney General is conducting an assessment to amend a proclamation that will activate registration of law firms, a business entity formed by one or more lawyers to engage in the practice of law.

Experts at the Office have already started the pre-amendment study to identify monitoring deficiencies, an inconsistency of the federal and regional advocacy proclamations and the ethical conduct problems in the advocacy profession.

Aimed at regulating discipline issues in the profession, the Office will also amend the 18-year old Federal Court's Advocacy Licensing Proclamation to encourage efficient law firms, according to Belayhun Yirga, director for Legal Study, Drafting & Dissemination directorate at the Office.

"The economic growth of the country requires strong and reliable firms that can efficiently oblige to the international litigations," he told Fortune.

The existing proclamation recognises law firms, professional entities formed by a union of lawyers who practice law while usually sharing clients and profit, but it has not been registering and licensing these entities for lack of directives and regulations to do as such.

The amendment brought excitement for Mihretab Leul, a legal practitioner for over two decades and currently manages MLA Law Office.

"We were losing giant companies as clients due to this," said Mihretab. "The new procedure could attract international companies into the country building their trust."

Local law offices prepare a memorandum of associations, deal with tax issues and handle business registration when international companies want to invest in the country.

Though law firms are common in many countries including in Africa, lawyers in Ethiopia are associating just by partnering in joint ventures, as it does not require them to be registered as legal persons.

Adopting a law firm's arrangement will help local lawyers become focused and specialise in some areas, according to Tadesse Lencho (PhD) assistant professor of laws at Addis Abeba University.

"It is too late for the government to permit such arrangements," Tadesse told Fortune.

A team of four legal experts from the Office has been working on the amendment for the past three months and now it is in the final stage of pre-amendment research.

"In the amendment process, we have decided to take Germany's experience into account," said Liya Tekele a research team member who expects to finalise the research by March 2018 and the draft process before the end of the current fiscal year.