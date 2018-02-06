3 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Expo for Mining Sector Launches

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia hosts the first Ethio-International Mining Expo & Conference organised by the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Gas in partnership with the Ethio-Mining Expo Plc.

The two-day expo held on February 2 and February 3, 2018, at the Millennium Hall was attended by local and international mining companies which showcased their products and services.

Besides the exhibition by international and local mining companies, this gathering was accompanied by a side event at the conference concerning the mining and energy sector as an engine for sustainable development of the industry sector and economic growth.

Ethiopia generated around 2.6 billion dollars during the first edition of the Growth & Transformational Plan (GTP I) from the export of minerals. The sector likewise figures in the second edition of the GTP, where, by the end of the plan period in 2020, the revenues from the export of minerals is targeted to reach over two billion dollars.

Ethiopia

Call for Intensifying Efforts Against NCDs

The National Cancer Committee Chairperson First Lady Roman Tesfaye said that due to breast, cervical cancers and other… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.