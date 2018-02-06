Ethiopia: Expo for Mining Sector Launches

Ethiopia hosts the first Ethio-International Mining Expo & Conference organised by the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Gas in partnership with the Ethio-Mining Expo Plc.

The two-day expo held on February 2 and February 3, 2018, at the Millennium Hall was attended by local and international mining companies which showcased their products and services.

Besides the exhibition by international and local mining companies, this gathering was accompanied by a side event at the conference concerning the mining and energy sector as an engine for sustainable development of the industry sector and economic growth.

Ethiopia generated around 2.6 billion dollars during the first edition of the Growth & Transformational Plan (GTP I) from the export of minerals. The sector likewise figures in the second edition of the GTP, where, by the end of the plan period in 2020, the revenues from the export of minerals is targeted to reach over two billion dollars.