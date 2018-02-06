Ethiopia: Govt Lifts Overseas Employment Ban

Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs (MoLSA) has lifted a ban on overseas employment as of last week following the order from the Prime Minister's Office.

The ban came into effect in an attempt mainly to curb illegal migration and exploitation of citizens abroad in regions such as the Middle East. The lifting of the ban follows the deportation of undocumented Ethiopian workers from Saudi Arabia the past year.

The Ministry likewise announced that 20 licensed agencies will start sending employees to places such as Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

With a population of about 100 million people, Ethiopia has an employment rate of around 16pc, according to the Central Statistical Agency (CSA), with a net migration rate of 13 people immigrating for every 10,000 people by 2015.