3 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: HIV Prevalence Declines Substantially

The prevalence of HIV AIDS has declined both for women and men in Ethiopia, according to the latest report by the 2016 Ethiopia Demographic & Health Survey (EDHS), launched by the Central Statistics Agency (CSA).

With the prevalence rate continuing to be higher amongst adult women - it dropped by 0.7 percentage points from its 2011 rate of 1.9pc.

For adult men, it has declined by 0.4 percentage points to 0.6pc. Urban dwellers continue to be the most affected by HIV, with the rate at 2.9pc - seven times higher than the level in rural areas.

The most affected region by the disease is the Gambela Regional State, with almost five percent prevalence rate.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the government of The Netherlands and the World Health Organisation (WHO), just to name a few, EDHS also showed that only about 42pc of Ethiopians had been tested for HIV.

