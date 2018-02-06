SEVEN members of the Lugalo ladies golf team are due to leave for Nigeria tomorrow to join other golfers from East Africa in a hunt for IBB Ladies Open Golf throne.

Top lady golfers from Africa will be in the Nigerian capital Abuja to seek for the continental class tiles in the four -day tournament starting from Thursday to Sunday at the International Golf and Country Club Abuja.

The top seeded players to make the trip to Abuja are Angel Eaton, Hawa Wanyeche, Tayana Williams, Sophia Mathias, Sarah Dennis, Rehema Athumani and captain Ayne Magombe who have been training at the Lugalo Club since early last month. They were in high spirits yesterday, raring to sparkle at the fourday championship.

The team that will travel under Lugalo Captain Japhet Masai were due to presented with national flag by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Venance Mabeyo in Dar es Salaam late yesterday.

The team is set to return in the country on February 12th this year. Tanzanian golfers have been invited by their Nigerian counterparts to take part in the international level event after they were impressed by their stellar performance in the Uganda Ladies Open Championship last year.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' the players said that they are ready to bring home first title from Nigeria. Eaton who won Uganda title later last year, expressed optimism that she will sparkle at the tournament and add another title at her cabinet.

"I have had perfect preparations for the forthcoming tournament and I'm really looking forward to taking the top spot thanks to TPDF and Lugalo officials," said Angel.

Wanyeche who will be returning at IBB course for the first time since she last played in 2010 All African Challenge and Nigerian Open said she was aware that the event will be very competitive, but with extensive drills, she is confident to bring home top honours. The Lugalo Club golfers have won multiple regional titles of late and hopes to replicate their fine form in Abuja.

Report from the IBB Club Lady Section official, Lami Ahmed said that 150 players from Nigeria and the international visitors have registered for the tournament. Various prizes and trophies will be won in different categories at the three days event