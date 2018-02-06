6 February 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

South Africa: Inxeba, the Wound, Becomes First South African Film On Netflix

Photo: Urucu Media
Nakhane Touré stars in 'Inxeba - The Wound'.
By Socrates Mbamalu

The South African film Inxeba is now streaming on Netflix a remarkable feat. Inxeba is the first and only South African film to be watched on Netflix. The controversial film which tells the story of initiation, circumcision, masculinity and manhood has set tongues wagging for its depiction of the sacred Xhosa initiation rite.

Today we celebrate the good news of Inxeba, The Wound, which became the first and only South African film to be streamed on Netflix. The film came out in cinemas on February 2.

The film follows Xolani, a young man who joins the other men of his community on a journey to the mountains to initiate a group of teenagers into manhood. However, one of the initiates discovers Xolani's secret. The story tracks a closeted relationship between two men in the context of the Xhosa initiation ritual.

Following the release of the film in South Africa, there were protests and death threats. Many complained that the film exposed the Xhosa culture in bad light. Out of the 16 cinemas that were to show the film, only 7 showed it. The film has however performed exceptionally well in the box office despite the furore it has generated.

In an interview with HuffingtonPost, John Trengove the director of the film said, "Everyone is entitled to protest the film, but when it comes to people shutting down the film, we really take it personally."

The film opened at number five on the box office. With debates being raised on social media, the film has gained popularity and more people are going to the cinemas to watch it.

Guy Lodge a movie reviewer for Variety said the film is, "Universally identifiable but rooted in fascinating indigenous tradition, "The Wound" should bleed deeply into the international festival circuit- particularly its LGBT division.

