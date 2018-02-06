Eritrea: Preparation to Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Massawa — Preparations that were underway with strong community participation to commemorate the 28th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil: The Dawn of Freedom" has been finalized.

The Chairman of Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Siraj Haji, indicated that the commemoration that will take place from 9 to 11 February will feature cultural and sports programs, community gatherings, military parade as well as exhibitions and others.

Mr. Siraj also said that service rendering institutions in the city have finalized preparations to serve the pilgrims with fair prices.