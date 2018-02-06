5 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Preparation to Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Preparations that were underway with strong community participation to commemorate the 28th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil: The Dawn of Freedom" has been finalized.

The Chairman of Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Siraj Haji, indicated that the commemoration that will take place from 9 to 11 February will feature cultural and sports programs, community gatherings, military parade as well as exhibitions and others.

Mr. Siraj also said that service rendering institutions in the city have finalized preparations to serve the pilgrims with fair prices.

Eritrea

Call for Integrated Efforts for Better Outcome

At an assessment meeting conducted on 1 and 2 February in Mendefera, Southern region, the Minister of Health, Ms. Amina… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.