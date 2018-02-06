Eritrea: Vocational Training Provided to Women

Massawa — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) organized a two-month vocational training to 25 females in Afabet. The training was provided with the objective of ensuring the economic freedom of the disadvantaged women.

In a speech he delivered, Head of NUEYS branch in the Northern Red Sea region Mr. Idris Osman stated that the trainees will also be provided with micro credit loans and with more trainings aimed at equipping them with business management skills.

Administrator of the Anseba sub zone Mr. Ahmed Mohamed-NurRejeb stating the significance of the training said that similar vocational trainings will also be organized to support other disadvantaged females.