Eritrea: Call for Integrated Efforts for Better Outcome

Asmara — At an assessment meeting conducted on 1 and 2 February in Mendefera, Southern region, the Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein called for integrated efforts by all health experts and government institutions for better out come in the health sector.

Indicating that commendable effort has been exerted to control the prevalence of diseases in general and that of HIV/AIDS, malaria and TB in particular as well as in reducing the mother and child death rate, Minister Amina called for more effort to preserve the achievements registered.

Minister Amina reiterated that praiseworthy effort has been conducted in expanding health facilities as well as supply of basic medicines as well as human resources and that five years strategic plan has been put in place in a bid to develop health services.

Mr. Yemane Haile, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern region, presented a report on the activities implemented in 2017 and their progress. In his report, Mr. Yemane said that comparing to 2016 the prevalence of malaria has reduced by 55% and HIV/AIDS infection to its lowest level.

According to reports presented at the meeting more than 325 thousand impregnated bed nets have been distributed in the 12 sub-zones in the region and Vitamin A provided to more than 83 thousand children under 5 years of age.

The Governor of the region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos on his part said that the government is making huge investment to ensure the health of the society and that more focus will be given to environmental sanitation activities for better outcome.

In the Southern region there are one Referral Hospital, 4 hospitals, 2 community hospitals, 9 health centers and 44 health stations.