6 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Refuses to Take Plea, Says Justice Kimaru Waiting for Him in Milimani

Photo: Joseph Ngunjiri/Nairobi News
Miguna MIguna being escorted to Kadiajo Law Court.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Miguna Miguna has refused to take plea in a Kajiado court where he was arraigned to face charges related to the illegal oath taken last month by NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Miguna told a magistrate there that he cannot take a plea in the court because "Justice Luka Kimaru is waiting for me at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi."

A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News outlines three charges-among them binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken.

In the first charge Miguna is accused of being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to section 59 (a) of the Penal Code.

"On the 30th day of January 2018, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court were presented and consented to administering of an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind the said Raila Amollo Odinga to commit a capital offence of treason," the charge sheet read.

He was not produced at the Milimani Law courts as earlier directed by Justice Luka Kimaru-who ordered the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to present him personally.

Miguna's lawyers have now applied to have the case transfered to Milimani-with the judge due to rule Tuesday afternoon on the matter.

