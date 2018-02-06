Self-declared Nasa general Miguna Miguna is alive and has appeared in court this morning. Miguna was charged with treason at the Kajiado Law Court criminal Case no 174 of 2018, Nicholas Mutuku representing the state has just told court.

Miguna was one of the lawyers who administered the oath to Nasa leader Raila Odinga on January 30 at the Uhuru Park, Nairobi. Odinga is, however, a free man.

"Being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to section 59(a) of the penal code," read the charge sheet in part.

"On the 30th day of January 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi county, jointly with others not before the court, were present and consented to the administering of an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind the said Raila Amollo Odinga to commit a capital offence treason."

Miguna refused to take plea in Kajiado courts saying Justice Luka Kimaru was waiting for him in Nairobi law courts.

ISSUE RULING

Lawyers representing Miguna had asked the court to detain the two officers sent on behalf of IG and DCI until Joseph Boinnet and George Kinoti come in person to explain his whereabouts.

Justice Kimaru had on Monday directed that both Boinnet and Kinoti appear before him in person or alternatively have Miguna released last evening.

Miguna's lawyer John Khaminwa had asked the judge whether Miguna was alive, citing the mysterious death of lawyer Willie Kimani last year.

The judge directed State lawyer Mutuku to appear before him at midday to confirm to the court the exact charges Miguna has been charged with as well as the proper charge sheet used.

The court will issue a ruling at 2pm with regards to Miguna's case. His lawyers have applied for him to be brought to the Milimani Law Courts.