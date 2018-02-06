Kenya: Resistance Organisers Seek 'Dignified' Prosecution in Light of Miguna Woe

Nairobi — The High Court has granted anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 to 12 opposition leaders, who actively played a role during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga swearing in.

Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, the 12 individuals claim they have credible information with regard to their imminent arrest.

Justice Luka Kimaru has ordered them to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Thursday.

They include Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Senator James Orengo, Senator George Khaniri, Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, MPs Simba Arati, Babu Owino, Gladys Wanga and NASA Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya.