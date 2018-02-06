6 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Resistance Organisers Seek 'Dignified' Prosecution in Light of Miguna Woe

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Joseph Ngunjiri/Nairobi News
Miguna MIguna being escorted to Kadiajo Law Court.
By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — The High Court has granted anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 to 12 opposition leaders, who actively played a role during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga swearing in.

Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, the 12 individuals claim they have credible information with regard to their imminent arrest.

Justice Luka Kimaru has ordered them to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Thursday.

They include Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Senator James Orengo, Senator George Khaniri, Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, MPs Simba Arati, Babu Owino, Gladys Wanga and NASA Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya.

More on This

Youth Protest in Migori, Demand 'To See' Miguna Miguna

Protests erupted in Migori on Tuesday morning as residents demanded that police produce lawyer Miguna Miguna in court. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.