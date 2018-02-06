Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Rejects Three Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are the Police Procurement Fund establishment Bill 2017, the Chattered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria Bill 2017 and the Nigerian Council for Social Works Establishment Bill 2017.

In a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday, Mr. Buhari gave reasons for rejecting the bills.

The letter reads, "Presidential decision to decline assent to three bills recently passed by the national assembly in 2017.

"Pursuant to sections 58(4) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby convey to the senate, my decision on 25th of January 2018 to declare presidential assent to three bills recently passed by the national assembly namely:

"A. Police procurement fund establishment bill 2017. Due to lack of clarity, regarding the disbursement of funds as well as constrainant issues regarding the powers of the national assembly to appropriate funds allocated to the 36 state governments and 754 local governments which conflicts with sections 80-82 and 120-122 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

"B. Chattered institute of public management of Nigeria bill 2017. Due to lack of clarity over the scope of the profession of "public management", that this bill prohibits all persons who are not members of the institute from practicing.

"C. Nigerian council for social works establishment bills 2017. Due to the lack of clarity over the scope of the profession of social works, that this bill prohibits all persons who are not members of the institute from practicing.

"Please accept, distinguished senate president, the assurance of my highest consideration."