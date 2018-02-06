Photo: New Zimbabwe

Pan-African Parliament President, Roger Nkodo Dang, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and AU ambassador to the U.S., Arikana Chihombori Quao.

Pan-African Parliament (PAP) delegation has described the Zimbabwean coup as the first peaceful militarized power transition and deserving of praise in a continent were leadership renewal has become characterised by bloody conflicts.

PAP president, Roger Nkodo Dang, who is on his first visit to Zimbabwe to mobilise support for the Malabo protocol which should operationalize the African Court of Justice and Human Rights, said the country's new dispensation should be celebrated.

"It was for the first time in Africa to see this kind of transition, very peaceful. The new leader makes a very good statesman. Pan African parliament promotes peace. We are very happy with what happened," Nkodo said this Monday.

Geoffrey Lungwangwa, responsible for Peace and security at PAP, concurred with Dang thanking the new government for allowing former president Robert Mugabe a dignified exit.

"The peace of the new dispensation in an African continent which is riddled with conflict, wars and insecurity. To see this kind of scenario, I think Zimbabwe has scored the first where leadership has changed without any bloodshed and in the context of dignity and respect. It is something we should all celebrate on the continent, we should praise and encourage," he said.

However, Lungwangwa quickly called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure Zimbabwe holds a credible election this year.

"The messages are coming that there should be free and fair elections to strengthen the democracy," he added.

African Union ambassador to the United States, Arikana Chihombori Quao, weighed in saying, "Zimbabwe, once again, showed the world and of course Africa how things can be done so yes as a Zimbabwean I stand tall and extremely proud. So thank you all for a job well done and well executed.

She added, "I am here to tell you that within the United States we have a lot of friends. People are so proud and pleased with what took place here in Zimbabwe, people who are committed to work not only with Zimbabwe but Africa in general."

Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, said parliament played its part to ensure the power transition was guided by the provisions of the supreme law of Zimbabwe.

He assured the delegation that Mnangagwa is committed to political, economic and social reforms.