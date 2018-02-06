Tanzania: Minister Orders Review of Meat Importation Permits

MINISTER for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina said over the weekend that the government will conduct an assessment exercise on the meat importation permit to see if there is need of continuing with the importation of meat to the country.

The Minister said Tanzania is among top countries with a big number of livestock and that importing meat from abroad is alarming and setback to the campaign for local industrialization.

The Minister was speaking at CHOBO Investments, a meat processing factory located at Misungwi in Mwanza Region. The Minister urged the public to consume products from local industries including meat, which is processed in local industries. CHOBO is a fully integrated agribusiness company engaging in the production, processing, distribution and retailing of raw meat, processed meat and packed meat.

Mr Mpina said the government is doing everything in its powers to ensure more industries are established in the country and that in doing so, there is need to protect the already established industries.

"We need to protect our local industries by supporting them, I think we need to do an assessment to see if we still need to continue importing meat from abroad, we have many livestock and meat here in the country," he said. He instructed the Tanzania Meat Board (TMB) to make an assessment and come up with answers on whether there is need to continue importing meat or not.

The CHOBO Investments' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr John Chobo said there is need for the government to support and protect local industries in the country. "We are asking for the support from the government. We request the government to protect our industries by discouraging importation of products are produced here in the country with high quality," he said.

According to Mr Chobo, the company now has over 80 employees and that upon its full operational it will create a total of 600 staff. He said 300 employees will work in the factory and other 300 will be located to the livestock ranch. "All of our meat products are produced to the highest standards and we conduct full traceability back to the herds and flocks," he said.

Acting Misungwi District Council Director, Dr Crispin Shani said his office invites more investors to the district to exploit various opportunities. "We are taking measures to ensure local industries record good performance. The government through the district council invites investors from across the World to exploit opportunities in the area," he said.