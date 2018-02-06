Mwanza — KAGERA Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Mexime is walking on a thread following a string of poor performance in the Mainland Premier League matches. After finishing third in his first season at the helm of the Kagera lads, Mexime has found the going tough this season, managing only two wins. They beat Ndanda FC 2-1 at the Kaitaba Stadium and recorded a 1-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu grounds in Turiani, Morogoro.

They have suffered seven defeats, managing six draws. Mexime was left frustrated after seeing his side succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Sunday. He was not impressed with the results at all. The former Mtibwa Sugar and Taifa Stars team captain said his team created a lot of chances and missed a penalty.

"We did not play at our full potential and wasted a lot of scoring opportunities," he lamented. Kagera Sugar are facing relegation, placed 14th in the 16 teams' league. They are tied on 13th points with bottom placed Njombe Mji and second bottom Majimaji FC but separated on goals difference.

Mwanza based Mbao FC head coach Etienne Ndairagije has hailed his side after stamping a 2-1 victory over Kagera Sugar in the Mainland Premier League encounter at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend. Etienne said his team has improved after their last two defeats against Stand United and Ruvu Shooting.

"I think we played well today and took our chances. Congratulations to my players for sticking to the technical advices," he said. Mbao goals were netted by James Msuva in the 61st minute after receiving an assist from Amon Charles and the second goal was scored by Habib Kiyombo in the 70th minute, finishing off an assist from Emmanuel Mvuyekure. Kagera Sugar consolation goal was netted by Atupele Green through a foul kick in the 74th minute.

Mbao FC goalkeeper Matacha Mnata parried off Edward Christopher penalty kick in the 56th minute. The match centre referee Shomari Lawi from Kigoma, awarded Kagera Sugar a penalty kick after Yusuph Ndikumana fouled Kagera's Venance Ludovick in the danger zone. Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF trucks & Equipment are now placed seventh in the league table on 18 points after playing 16 matches.

They have won six, drawn six and lost six matches. They have netted 19 and conceded 15 goals. Stand United scaled up the ladder after beating Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.