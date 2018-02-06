5 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Sanduka Holdings Bosses Snub Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sakunda Holdings were in no show at parliament this Monday where they were expected to appear before the Mines and Energy committee chaired Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa.

The company was required to answer on operations at the Dema Emergency Diesel Peaking Power Plant--a controversial project installed in 2016 under former president Robert Mugabe's government with the involvement of his in law as one of the managers.

Acting committee chairperson, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, told journalists they would send another invite before exercising their power to punish.

"They didn't come or give reasons to the committee. We will write another letter to them," he said.

Among the state privileges enjoyed by the company included duty free diesel at a rate of 450 000 litres per day, duty free equipment worth $660 million and an exemption to pay $15 000 for the producer licence.

Although having a 200 megawatts installed capacity, it was supplying only 100 megawatts at 15, 45 cents per kilowatt hour--a price regarded as too high compared to power imported from Eskom at 9, 74 cents per kilowatt hour.

Zesa Holdings chief executive, Josh Chifamba, told parliament last year that Sakunda was raking about $7, 5 million per month from the deal.

The then Transport ministry permanent secretary Munesushe Munodawafa admitted that the duty free fuel certificate given to Sakunda is illegal.

Although parliament pushed for a review of the terms, there was no movement when Mugabe was still president.

Now with president Emmerson Mnangagwa in charge and speaking against corruption, parliament hopes the company will be made to account.

Zimbabwe

Govt Strikes Lithium Mining Deal

State owned enterprise, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) has struck a lithium mining deal with a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.