Tanzania: Don't Victimise Alcoholics, Rehabilitate Them

analysis

IT may generate controversy and even call for all sorts of sharp barbs in the public, let alone to read an interesting article that appeared recently in Kenyan press that Teachers Service Commission (TSC) plans to rehabilitate its teachers addicted to drugs and alcohol after collecting data on the ones caught in the web, with a case study in Embu.

The plan actually is in good faith after realising that some teachers instead of being role models in the society because our children (future taxpayers as industrialists, doctors, teachers, you name it) spend most part of their day with them, have forgotten their vocational call.

The story unveils that tens of the teachers are suffering from the addictions, which are affecting their service delivery and the quality of education. Not only in the country, in Burundi in 2008, it was once also in the press that some of its teachers could face sanctions for weekend drunkenness with the General Teaching Council warning against 'damaging public trust and confidence' in the profession.

With all sorts arguments, according to Keith Bartley, Chief Executive of the General Teaching Council for England (GTC), the profession's watchdog, teachers need to "consider their place in society", and act as role models, hence, the school of thought should not be politicised to make the guys behind the blackboards consider themselves as "undermined or being hunted."

These are special people in the society who should "uphold the law and maintain standards of behaviour, both inside and outside school, which are appropriate given their membership of an important and responsible profession." They should "demonstrate awareness of their role as a significant figure in the lives of children and young people, lead by example, and model the characteristics, as they try to inspire in young people into the future, but they should not be treated as "a carcass fit for the hounds." It should be noted that any caliber of people in the society can get drunk, but a teacher out of them would be singled and that is the naked reality.

If one must enjoy his/her dear bottle, just like any other civil servant or citizen, his/her profession should first remind him/her that alcohol is a mocker (Proverbs 20:1) and for that matter, he/she should take precaution in the public. In Uganda in 2009, two Primary School teachers in Maracha, Terego were interdicted and accused of 'hauling' foul language against parents and other members of the public including local leaders.

Think of this again in Arua District, Uganda, where some 67 teachers' salary had to be withheld over excessive consumption of alcohol and absenteeism. Confirming that to the Daily Monitor newspapers, Oyam District Education Officer (DEO), Mr Norman Okello, admitted that the major cases being handled concerned absconding from duty, perpetual absenteeism, alcoholism and insubordination.

Regrettably, he said that out of 13 teachers in every school, only five do not consume alcohol. More than half of the 1,553 teachers in the 109 government primary schools in Oyam District are drunkards, according to the officials. Now back to the country, addressing school heads at Kangaru School, a TSC official said many teachers are abdicating duty at the end of the month, only to resume when they have exhausted their salaries.

She further said the habit has strained relationships between some teachers and their immediate supervisors, and poses a threat to the students they are supposed to take care of.

"Many are becoming a real headache, a thorn in the flesh of the principals. Some are even doing drugs and their behaviour is not normal," she pointed out. "These teachers are sick; the moment you become addicted, you are sick. Let us talk to them and let them agree to go for rehab. When they are in that state, they are not helping our children," she said.

Ms Onyango at the same time warned school principals against going out of their places of work for prolonged periods, saying they would face disciplinary action. Growing up during the school days, teachers were often called upon to intervene when a student they work with seem blunted or impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. The teacher would smell a child's breath or look for reddened eyes or sweaty skin.

When they see those signs, they would speak up and push the child to get help that could bring the bad addiction to an end. But what happens when the teacher is the one with the addiction? Unfortunately, that's an issue that crops up in many classrooms. The pressures of a demanding job, paired with the private nature of mental illness, can push some teachers into difficult situations.

When this happens, they might need the help of a professional in order to get the help they need. Though some may hinge their binge on low happiness levels, at the end of the challenging day, it would be easy enough for such a teacher to take a sip of alcohol, thinking that drinking one would soothe stress, but could quickly grow into two bottles, three drinks, and the routine finally enslaves. So in a world in which intoxication is easy and work is hard, what should a teacher do? The answer lies in getting help.

There are a number of reputable solutions for addiction that teachers can take advantage of, and those who do so could find that they recover in ways they just never thought possible. In Kenya's study, the commission and Summit Health Group organised a five-day free medical camp to screen alcoholic teachers and recommend the course of treatment.

The commission's associate counsellor Magdalene Mwele said the rate of alcoholism among teachers is alarming and on the rise. She said a survey conducted by the commission revealed that 67 per cent of teachers abuse alcohol, increasing the number of disciplinary cases.

She urged teachers to seek help from the commission rather than wait for disciplinary measures to be taken against them due to neglect of duty and absenteeism. Mwele urged the government to establish rehabilitation centres in all level 5 hospitals.

She said rehabilitation services are expensive, making it hard for the commission to help the needy teachers. Such centres should work with psychiatrists, counsellors, doctors and religious leaders, but not victimise teachers because everyone is caught in the web in the society.