Somalia: Parents Urge Govt to Prevent Children From Joining Al-Shabaab

Parents in Marsabit have asked the government to step up its anti-radicalization campaign to prevent their children from being recruited to al Shabaab. They said many youths have disappeared without a trace. It is suspected that they have joined the terror group.

The parents have accused some five Sheikhs of being involved in radicalization. "We have noted a negative change in the behavior of most youths since the Sheikhs began their teachings," one parent said.

A parent at Taqwa Integrated School, who sought anonymity, said most of the sheiks visit schools over the weekends during which they lecture students on radical ideologies. Last week, the government said it has a list of 35 youth from Mandera, who have been recruited by al Shabaab.