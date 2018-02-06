6 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parents Urge Govt to Prevent Children From Joining Al-Shabaab

Tagged:

Related Topics

Parents in Marsabit have asked the government to step up its anti-radicalization campaign to prevent their children from being recruited to al Shabaab. They said many youths have disappeared without a trace. It is suspected that they have joined the terror group.

The parents have accused some five Sheikhs of being involved in radicalization. "We have noted a negative change in the behavior of most youths since the Sheikhs began their teachings," one parent said.

A parent at Taqwa Integrated School, who sought anonymity, said most of the sheiks visit schools over the weekends during which they lecture students on radical ideologies. Last week, the government said it has a list of 35 youth from Mandera, who have been recruited by al Shabaab.

Somalia

Al Shabaab Earns Money From Charcoal Export Business, Says Official

Colonel Aden Rufle, a senior Somali military commander said the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab is earning considerable money… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.