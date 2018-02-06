6 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Earns Money From Charcoal Export Business, Says Official

Colonel Aden Rufle, a senior Somali military commander said the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab is earning considerable money from the charcoal industry.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle on the phone, Rufle stated that they had a proof for his claims, adding that Al Shabaab and Jubbaland are jointly exporting the charcoal at Kismayo port.

He pointed out that small boats loaded with charcoal are currently docked at the port.

Last year, UN report indicated that the militants earn approximately $10 million a year from charcoal to Asia through Kismayo where the Kenyan forces are deployed under the hospice of African Union.

The UN report says this enables al Shabaab to finance its operations in Somalia and the East African Countries and undermines counter-terrorism operations.

