6 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe Strikes Lithium Mining Deal

State owned enterprise, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) has struck a lithium mining deal with a "quoted company" and an announcement will be made soon.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at an Investors' Breakfast meeting here, Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando said since the new government took over in November last year, most expressions of interest have been in the lithium sub-sector.

Apart from the deal that has been concluded, Minister Chitando said there were two other projects that were currently finalizing feasibility studies.

Further, an additional two projects are at exploration or "source-quantification stage," said Mr Chitando.

