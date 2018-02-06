6 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Drops UPND Aligned North West Police Chief

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Mwenya

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect retired in national interest North Western Province Police Chief Auxensio Daka.

Daka, who had been taken to North Western Province from Eastern Province, has been shown the door for allegedly meddling in politics.

According to a letter obtained dated 30th January, 2018, Daka has been shown the door despite having been committed to duty and creating a good working relationship with the media.

"In exercise, of the powers vested in me by Article 92(2)(e) of the Republican Constitution as read with section 26 on interpretation of the general provision Act Chapter 2 of the laws of Zambia, I hereby retire you as Commissioner of Police in National Interest with immediate effect" the letter read in part.

President Lunch has further thanked Mr Daka for the service rendered during his deployment.

Sources in the province believe Daka has been collaborating with the opposition UPND which enjoys acres of popularity in the new Copperbelt and the situation has not gone down well with the ruling party.

Zambia

Mulenga Advises Hichilema He Can't Wish Lungu Away

The Government has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to live with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.