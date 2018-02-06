6 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Performance-Inhibiting Factors Abound

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Despite several measures put in place to ensure the optimal execution of the public investment budget, an unprecedented level of execution is yet to be achieved.

Projects within the framework of the Public Investment Budget (PIB) specifically have a strong bearing on the common tax payer. This is why over the years, government has been paying attention so that the tool (PIB) actually reduces poverty, especially in rural areas, and take the people out of suffering to a socially-acceptable level.

Despite the many steps taken by government to reform the sector and ensure the optimal execution of projects under the PIB, many hiccups are thwarting such efforts. Principal among the setbacks is the unpatriotic dealings of some stakeholders involved in the execution process. Time without number, some actors in the execution process have been found wanting in decency, manifesting bad faith by blocking files supposedly for kickbacks, oblivious of the sufferings of beneficiaries.

The late award of contracts too is an old sickness which has apparently been difficult to cure. In some cases, tender files are rejected for one reason or the other and the entire tender process repeated from crash, thereby playing negatively on the execution time. For other cases, vote holders do not transmit tender files in a timely manner to the competent authorities for the onward award of contracts.

Also, the performance of the execution of the PIB is impeded by the poor mastery of public contracts reforms and code. The situation is further compounded by the insertion of some projects in the logbook without prior feasibility studies. As a result, the cost of some projects are either over/under estimated or projects are designed for some localities where they are not needed.

The past year too for Cameroon has not been an easy one, with the socio-political tension in parts of the country. This has directly slowed the physical execution of projects especially in towns and villages where tensions are recurrent. Besides that, the difficult economic situation caused by multiple factors has made the disbursement of liquidity not as constant as possible. As such, many are contractors who cannot execute certain contracts they won because they are yet to be paid for previous ones they have executed.

Besides man-made speed breaks in project execution, the difficult nature of some terrains too play a negative role. Whether phenomena also frustrate the execution of projects.

However, since most of the problems are man-made, it will require the will of all stakeholders to dislodge setbacks to the execution of projects in the country in order to take Cameroon to emergence.

Cameroon

Tensions Flare in the Country's Anglophone Regions

Tensions continue to climb in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon as separatist groups demand the release of their leader… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.