6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Neri Signs Contract With Académica De Luanda

Luanda — The rink hockey player Anderson da Silva "Neri" is the main reinforcement of the senior team of Académica de Luanda for the coming season, set to kick off in March.

The information was disclosed to the press on Monday by the team's new coach, Fernando Fallé, who did not reveal the duration of the contract.

The seasoned player has already represented 1º de Agosto team for four years, having been the top scorer of the national roller-hockey championship in the last two seasons.

Anderson da Silva started his career at Juventude de Viana team, played for a short period of time in the Portuguese championship, being currently the National Team's main reference player.

