South Africa: President Zuma Requests Postponement of the State of the Nation Address

press release

President Jacob Zuma has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete and the Chairperson of the Council of Provinces, Ms Thandi Modise requesting the postponement of the Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, which he had asked them to convene in order to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Joint Sitting was scheduled to take place on Thursday, 08 February 2018.

The President has requested the postponement due to certain developments which make it not conducive to successfully hold the sitting and deliver the SONA.

The Presiding Officers have acceded to the President’s request.

