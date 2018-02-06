6 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TRA Collects Over 80m/ - From Tax Evaders

By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has collected a total of 81.2m/- as a fine from 47 traders who failed to comply with the law that needs them to issue Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) receipts to their customers.

The Regional TRA Manager, Mr Fredric Nyariri said that the said traders were caught arrested selling goods without issuing EFDs' receipts during the routine inspections carried out from July to December last year.

He further noted that the 47 traders paid a fine amounting to 81,230,000/- after they failed to issue EFDs receipts contrary to Tax Administration Act of 2015 section 86. "The fine for traders who defiantly refuse to apply EFDs is between 3m/- and 4.5m/-.

This is according to the Tax Administration Act of 2015 section 86," he said.

He added that the customers who fail to demand receipt after buying goods from traders will be required to pay the fine as well. According to the TRA boss, from August, 2017 to date at least 300 traders have been using EFDs.

