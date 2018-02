Liberia: Weah Makes More Appointments

President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in Government, pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

The latest appointment released Monday, 5 February by the Executive Mansion indicates that President Weah has nominated Dr. Wilhemina Jallah as Health Minister and names Mrs. Joyce W. Dunbar Sherman as Deputy for Prevention Services and Mr. James Forkpa as Assistant for Administration.

At the Ministry of Labor, President Weah has named Mr. Alexander S. Gargu as Assistant Minister for Administration, and named Rebecca Biao Mcgill as Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Mr. Ojukun Nyenpan as Assistant Minister for Revenue and Tax Policy and Mr. Archie N. Donmo as Assistant Minister for External Resource & Debt Management.

President Weah has nominated Mobutu Nyenpan as Minister of Public Works, Claude Langley as Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs, J. Jefferson Chesson as Assistant Minister for Administration, while the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, he names Edward Smith as Director General, Rufus T. Tarnue as Deputy Director General for Operations, Cllr. Idella Cooper Shannon as Board Member and Dr. Dodee Kromah as Board Member.

At the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), President Weah has named Mr. Joseph Y. Howe as Deputy Managing Director Operations/Transmission and Distribution, Mr. Marcus Soko as Deputy Director General for Operations at the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA), Joseph Tarlue as Deputy Managing Director for Operation at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and Tennessee Plewon, III, as FDA Deputy Managing Director for Administration.

The President has named Dr. Othelo Brandy as Chairman of the Land Commission, and Atty. J. Adams Manobah as Co-chair, J. Joseph Burgess, Sr., Commissioner for Land Administration, Atty. Kula Jackson as Commissioner on Land Policy and Planning and Harry k. Sackie as Registrar of Deeds and Titles.

Joseph T. Williams is nominated as Deputy Director at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, Nyema Wisner as Deputy Commerce Minister for Commerce and Trade, Lasana B. Sannor as Deputy Secretary for Administrative Affairs at the Robert Flight Information Region, Boima J.V. Boima as Deputy for Rural Broadcasting at the Liberia Broadcasting System, Col. Prince Mulbah as Deputy Inspector General for CSD and CID at the Liberia National Police.

The appointment includes Edris A. Bility, Deputy Director for Operations at the General Services Agency, Atty. Manneh Teah Sr., Deputy Director General for Administration at the Liberia Institute for Public Administration (LIPA), Chris Wisner, Deputy Managing Director for Operation at the National Port Authority (NPA), Herbbie McCauley, Director at the National Transit Authority and Myer Beaty as Deputy Director.

At the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, President Weah has named Mr. Boakai Fofana as Deputy Minister Technical Services, Daniel Gaydu as Deputy Minister for Administration, Lance K. Gbagonyon as Deputy Minister for Culture & Tourism, Grace Roberts as Assistant for Tourism, David Kolleh as Assistant for Technical Services and Jurah A. Sonoe as Assistant for Administration