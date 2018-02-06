Tanzania: Bail Conditions Out of DPP's Hands

THE decision of the Court of Appeal, confirming the nullification of the law conferring powers to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to deny bail to accused persons, yesterday started to bite with lawyers describing it as a salvation and revolution in criminal justice.

In a January 31, 2018 judgment, five Justices Bernard Luanda, Kipenka Mussa, Batuel Mmilla, Stella Mugasha and Jacobs Mwambegele dismissed the appeal by the Attorney General, seeking to fault High Court findings that section 148 (4) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) as unconstitutional.

The nullification of such law, previously relied on the DPP to file certificate to object bail to accused persons on, among others, public interests, is a relief to the citizens, with Issa Haji, alias Salum, who is charged with illegally flying the national flag in unregistered Chinese ship becoming the first beneficiary.

Before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa decided to grant bail to Haji, the Director of Lucky Shipping Co. Limited, having observed that section 148 (4) cited by the prosecution could not now be relied upon.

In the trial, the DPP filed a certificate in terms of section 36 (2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, to request the court to deny bail to the accused persons on grounds that the interests of the Republic would be at jeopardy if the two are bailed out.

But such provision is in pari materia (same as) with section 148 (4) of the CPA, which the Court of Appeal, the highest temple of justice in Tanzania, upheld the decision of the High Court to the effect that impugned section is, indeed, unconstitutional as well as null and void.

Giving his reactions on the court's decision, advocate Hudson Ndusyepo told the 'Daily News' that the decision is extremely exciting as it makes lawyers confident with the judiciary when dealing with the liberty of an individual where the state is against the release of accused alleged to commit a crime. "This is a salvation and revolution in criminal justice especially under the CPA.

Before this decision, the republic or state was given discretionary powers to file certificate, burying a release of bail while the offence is bailable and the state was not compelled to give reasons," he said.

Captain Ibrahim Bendera, a seasoned mariner and maritime law expert, says the decision is very positive for the sake of justice because when a person is in court in a criminal trial he stands against the state. However, he said, by looking section 148 (4) of CPA, as the Court of Appeal correctly interpreted, it was denying the accused the equal opportunity between him with the republic.

Therefore, he said, the court made a justifiable decision to expunge such provision. Seasoned advocate Mpale Mpoke pointed out that the decision has put to rest the issue of locus stand in constitutional cases, an issue which hitherto had a lot of uncertainties on the courts wherein standing was interpreted using the traditional common law criteria.