6 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspects Storm Church Offices, Shoots Dead Edenvale Pastor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ekurhuleni police are investigating the murder of an Edenvale pastor, who was shot and killed .

The Destiny Midwives Christian Centre pastor was shot dead when more than three suspects stormed the church offices on Sunday morning, Ekurhuleni North Cluster spokesperson Jean Olckers said.

The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"The police are investigating a case of murder and we are not ruling out any motives at this stage," said Olckers.

He added that no arrests have been made.

Police have appealed to the community to assist with information that may lead to a successful prosecution.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma's State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.