South Africa: Suspects Storm Church Offices, Shoots Dead Edenvale Pastor

Ekurhuleni police are investigating the murder of an Edenvale pastor, who was shot and killed .

The Destiny Midwives Christian Centre pastor was shot dead when more than three suspects stormed the church offices on Sunday morning, Ekurhuleni North Cluster spokesperson Jean Olckers said.

The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"The police are investigating a case of murder and we are not ruling out any motives at this stage," said Olckers.

He added that no arrests have been made.

Police have appealed to the community to assist with information that may lead to a successful prosecution.

