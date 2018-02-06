Kenya: Lucky Kenyan Walks Away With Sh230million Sportpesa Jackpot

Giant gaming firm SportPesa will on Wednesday morning announce the winner of the Sh230 million mega jackpot, the biggest amount ever to be paid out by any lottery in Kenya.

The local betting company announced on Tuesday that they had a new winner of the Mega Jackpot worth Sh230,742,881, although they were reluctant to reveal the identity.

"We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth KShs 230,742,881/= has been WON! It is the BIGGEST amount ever in Kenya!!! We have a winner! More to be revealed in the coming moments!" read a tweet on the company's official Twitter handle.

The lucky person will be the third winner of the SportPesa Mega Jackpot whose initial worth is usually pegged at Sh10 million and keeps increasing weekly until one or more gamers win by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games.

Samuel Abisai won the first mega jackpot in April last year and pocketed some Sh221 million, before the second jackpot was won a month later, this time by three winners.

The three, who included a General Service Unit officer and a 60-year-old primary school teacher, all predicted correctly the outcome of 17 games, and therefore shared the cash prize at Sh37,058,791 each.