South Africa: Prasa Board Given Deadline to Appear in Parliament After No-Show

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport has postponed a scheduled meeting on emergency safety at Metrorail until 14:00 after the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board failed to appear.

MPs were due to hear from both Prasa and civic coalition Unite Behind about railway safety at South Africa's train stations, following a number of public incidents.

However, the committee was dismayed that the Prasa delegation did not include a single board member.

"We can't play this game here. That game [of skipping meetings] is over," acting chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said.

"If this meeting does not happen, there were costs involved in flying.

"We have today until midnight. The Prasa board must come here. This issue has been clear since Wednesday."

Prasa was represented by chief executive members of the agency.

Acting CEO Cromet Molepo told the committee that there had been "confusion" over the invitation from the committee, and said it had only reached Prasa on Tuesday.

Ramatlakane said they would proceed with the meeting as planned at 14:00.

If the board does not pitch, they will likely be formally summoned to Parliament.

"We are disappointed as the committee," chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi said in a statement afterwards.

"This meeting with Prasa should have happened last week already but the committee has had to reschedule because Prasa did not honour the meeting.

"The service Prasa is rendering is meant to benefit the poor, and the cornerstone of that starts with being accountable to Parliament who appropriates funding to the entities and departments," she said.

News24