6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Foil Illegal Entry Attempt

Mbanza Kongo — At least 239 DR Congo citizens and one from Cameron were prevented in the last seven days from illegally entering the Angolan territory by the border police in the northern Zaire Province.

According to a press note from the Provincial Police Command, which reached ANGOP on Monday in Mbanza Kongo City, the illegal immigrants were stopped in several border posts of the region.

The note adds that during the same period at least 64 border transgressions were notified, representing an increase of seven cases, from which 58 were related to illegal entry, while six to fuel smuggling that resulted in the seizing of 2,625 litres of petroleum derivatives.

Zaire Province shares a 330-kilometre border with the Congo Central rwegion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

