South Africa: God Is Angry With Cape Town, Says Buchan

Capetonians should repent if they want rain because God is angry with them, says evangelist Angus Buchan, who is in town to promote a national prayer meeting on March 24 in Mitchells Plain.

"God is not happy with Cape Town," said the Faith like Potatoes author, who wore a Stetson and checked shirt at a media briefing.

"He's had enough! ...Of the abuse of women and children, gangsterism, lawlessness - he's had enough," said Buchan.

"Segregations, the gap between the extreme rich and the extreme poor - he's had enough.

"It will rain when the people repent. Which people? The people of Cape Town and the Western Province," Buchan added.

The objective of the prayer meeting is "to come against crime, murder, disrespect for human life, prostitution, alcoholism, drug addiction, racialism and hatred".

That is why Mitchells Plain was chosen as the site for the prayer meeting, he explained, because it is "the hottest place in South Africa".

Security would probably be provided by gangsters and God would pay for the event, he said.

Farmers from as far afield as Worcester and Bredasdorp will come, and to those too afraid to go to Mitchells Plain he said: "...Oh well if you don't go, you will be the only one that won't be going. Because everybody else is going."

Buchan added that, when God told him to go to Cape Town, "there was no problem with water in this city".

During a prayer service in Parliament in November, he promised that dams would be full by March.

At that time, he said the country's problem was that it was a "fatherless nation".

Buchan was originally a farmer in Zambia and has built a strong following among farmers in South Africa. He is credited by many for positive change in their lives.

The City of Cape Town has restricted water use to 50 litres per person per day to avoid having to declare "Day Zero" - when most of the available water is used up.

One of the aquifers that the City is drilling into to supplement water supplies, is in Mitchells Plain.

