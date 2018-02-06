Tanzania Equipped to Introduce Interest Policy Rate On Price Stability

TANZANIA will next month join Kenya and Uganda on introducing and using interest policy rate on price stability. Also Rwanda is in the list to shift to the policy rate later this year.

Burundi still the only east African country that is not in the plan yet due to political instability in the country. The rate introduction came at a time when the central bank, Bank of Tanzania (BoT), said the money market infrastructures support the introduction of the new framework.

The policy, which BoT has been working on for five years, is set to target interbank cash market rate, of which banks lend to each other.

BoT Director of Economic Research and Policy, Mr Johnson Nyella said in Mtwara that under the new framework the central bank will set and announce a policy rate. "We (the central bank) will take actions in the interbank cash market to keep the interbank cash market rate as close as possible to the policy rate," Mr Nyella said yesterday.

According to the central bank, they failed to introduce the policy in the previous years since the country's money and financial markets were not supportive. However, he said the country has the required infrastructure. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) set to take the central position on facilitating the policy rate migration.

"Lack of previous [quarterly] GDP data also backpedal introduction of policy rate since we failed to deeply analyse GDP past trend. Now it's possible," Mr Nyella said. Also, the Director said: "the economic expansion makes it challenging for BoT to correctly capture and correct price stability accordingly." Increased economic activity and expansion of money markets have forced the central bank to shift goal post in curbing excess liquidity in the economy.

He said, however, the central bank will continue to monitor and correct other monetary policies but the prime target will be on policy rate. The new framework also conforming to the East African Community targets of the harmonisation of monetary policy ahead of economic integration.

Interest rate based monetary policy framework is a best practice across the world and its adoption by the Bank of Tanzania is part of the monetary policy modernisation process currently being implemented by the Bank