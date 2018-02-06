6 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dr Slaa - This Is Why I Support JPM

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is a visionary leader, the former Chadema secretary general, Dr Wilbriad Slaa, has said.

"I support JPM because he is a visionary leader who walks the talk... .I have worked with him during his days as a minister. He is not hypocritical. He speaks what he feels and does and that is what he had been doing. He is straight forward. He does not beat about the bush," Dr Slaa said during Clouds TV's 360 morning talk show, on Tuesday, 06 February 2018.

He said that was why even during 2015 election campaigns, he categorically stated that out of all the presidential contestants, President Magufuli was the best.

Dr Slaa, who was appointed Tanzania's ambassador by President Magufuli in November last year, met and held talks with the Head of State in Dar es Salaam last week.

