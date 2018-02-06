Nigeria: Sokoto Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Assigns Portfolio to Four New Commissioners

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday announced a major reshuffle to his cabinet.

He also assigned portfolios to four recently-appointed commissioners while nine others were reassigned to different ministries.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Sokoto by Tambuwal's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam.

The statement said the little delay in assigning portfolio to the four newly appointed cabinet members was due the budget defense by various ministries at the state House of Assembly.

The statement stated that all commissioners and other heads of parastatals have successfully concluded their budget defense and the House of Assembly has now passed the 2018 budget.

"In a bid to re-energise the work of government and bring new impetus to service delivery, Tambuwal has assigned portfolios to Prof. Aishatu Madawaki, Hon. Ahmad Barade Wamakko, Hon Garba Yakubu Tsitse and Hon Bello Isa Ambarura who were recently sworn-in as members of the Sokoto Executive Council. They will be in charge of the ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Youths and Sports; and lastly Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment respectively.

"Dr. Muhammed Jabbi Kilgori has been moved from the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to that of Higher Education, Bello Goronyo is now the commissioner in the newly-established ministry for Energy, Musa Ausa is now in charge of the ministry of Solid Minerals while Mani Maishinku Katami is the new commissioner in the ministry for Rural Development.

"Abdullahi Maigwandu is now in charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Surajo Gatawa has been redeployed to the ministry of Science and Technology, Isa Saidu Achida is the new commissioner of Information while Hon Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III is now in charge of the ministry of Home Affairs.

"Hon Aminu Bello Sokoto has been reassigned to be the commissioner of Special Duties. All other commissioners not mentioned above retain their portfolios.

"Governor Tambuwal urges all the appointees to prioritise service delivery to the people. He equally wished both the old and the new appointees success in their assignments," the statement added.