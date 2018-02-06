Tanzania: Meat Imports Seen Uneconomic

THE minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina has directed the Tanzania Meat Board and the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct a new assessment for issuance of meat import permits from outside the country so as to protect the local market.

The minister says he does not think it makes sense to import lots of tonnes of meat while Tanzania is the second country in the continent for livestock keeping.

Mr Mpina issued the directive immediately after launching the pilot project for the production of meat at Chobo Investment factory located in Misungwi district, Mwanza region which has a slaughtering capacity of 600 cows and 920 goats.

The launching was done after an investor of the factory received a Halal Certificate which allows an investor to sell meat in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Mpina said the assessment would help his ministry to decide whether there was a need to continue issuing permits for importing meat from outside the country or not, adding: "It is really a pity to see a country that has 28.4 million cows, 16.7 million goats, 5 million sheep and 77 million chicken importing meat from outside.

According to him, statistics from his ministry show that on average Tanzania imports 2,000 tonnes of meat every year from different countries including Kenya, Dubai, South Africa, England and Belgium. He added that the tonnes of meat that was imported in the country was similar to that which the country exports outside, something that was likely to cripple local industries and market.

The minister added that Tanzania produces an average of 581,804.2 tonnes of meat every year and over 96 per cent of it was consumed locally through butchers while 4 per cent was sold in special market centres of mining sites, hotels and supermarkets while only 0.7 per cent was produced for export.

The Tanzania Meat Board was officially inaugurated on November 14, 2008, by President John Magufuli, who was then Minister for Livestock Development and Fisheries. Its main objectives are to spearhead the restructuring of the Meat Industry, to establish a proper basis for its efficient management and to ensure provision of high quality meat products and for matters related with the development of the Meat Industry.

he Board is working in close collaboration with various meat industry stakeholders including livestock producers, traders, processors, quality control institutes, regulatory organs, consumers and service providers to re-organise the industry for efficient and effective production of high quality meat products.

Mr Mpina said that initially mining companies were ordering meat from outside the country but after local factories including that of Chobo started production, the miners are now eating local meat