Nigeria: ACJA Needs Stakeholders' Input - NBA

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) is an important legislation that needs the inputs of all critical stakeholders, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), has said.

He said this while inaugurating a nine-member committee assigned with state level tasks to build partnership and work in collaboration with key stakeholders working in the area of domesticating and implementing the Act in Bauchi state.

In a press statement in Abuja, Mahmoud, who was represented by the‎ NBA 1st Vice President, Barrister Caleb Dajan, at a state Legislative Advocacy and Sensitization Workshop on the implementation of ACJA, 2015 in Bauchi state, encouraged the committee to build partnership and work in collaboration with key stakeholders working in the area of domesticating and implementing the Act in the state.

‎Also speaking at the occasion, the Project Coordinator of the NBA-MacArthur ACJA Project, Barrister Muritala Abdul-Rasheed said the NBA seeks to ensure the innovations introduced in the ACJA are uniformly and independently adopted by all states of the federation subject to local peculiarities.

He said the project team shall hold similar workshop in eight other states of Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kano, Kogi and Ogun within the next two months.

He called for the support and cooperation of all participants and partners in implementing the outcome of the sensitization workshop without any delays.