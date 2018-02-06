Nigeria: Immunisation - AMAC Goes Tough On Non-Compliant Parents

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged parents to present their children for immunisation and disregard false information against the exercise.

He said the council would not condone parents' failure to present their children for immunisation anymore, stressing that the council was committed to producing polio and measles free generations.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dayo Lawal, Candido at a meeting with traditional rulers, religious and political leaders as well as health workers in the council solicited their support in ensuring a successful immunisation campaign.

"The council has noticed with utmost dismay that many of our people do not allow their children to be inoculated during immunisation campaigns, probably because of rumours and false information that fly around, thereby causing problems to other innocent children.

"It is on this premise that we call on all stakeholders involved to put all hands on deck to achieve a measles and polio free generation.

"There is dire need for total synergy among all of us in order to come out successful, especially during this forthcoming measles campaign that will start on 8 February, 2018," he said.