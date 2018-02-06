6 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Immunisation - AMAC Goes Tough On Non-Compliant Parents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taiwo Adeniyi

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged parents to present their children for immunisation and disregard false information against the exercise.

He said the council would not condone parents' failure to present their children for immunisation anymore, stressing that the council was committed to producing polio and measles free generations.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dayo Lawal, Candido at a meeting with traditional rulers, religious and political leaders as well as health workers in the council solicited their support in ensuring a successful immunisation campaign.

"The council has noticed with utmost dismay that many of our people do not allow their children to be inoculated during immunisation campaigns, probably because of rumours and false information that fly around, thereby causing problems to other innocent children.

"It is on this premise that we call on all stakeholders involved to put all hands on deck to achieve a measles and polio free generation.

"There is dire need for total synergy among all of us in order to come out successful, especially during this forthcoming measles campaign that will start on 8 February, 2018," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari Writes Senate, Rejects Three Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.