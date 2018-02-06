Tanzania: Court Orders 'Nabii Tito' Undergo Medical Exam

Dodoma — THE Dodoma District Court yesterday ordered self-proclaimed prophet Onesmo Machibya, alias Nabii Tito, to undergo mental health check-up at Isanga Institute. It followed claims by the accused person that he had mental problems.

Appearing before Magistrate- in-Charge of Dodoma District Court James Karayemaha, Machibya (44), allegedly attempted to commit suicide on January 25, while in remand prison.

"I am ordering that the accused person be taken to Isanga Institute for a mental health check-up. The court will then consider releasing him on bail or not based on the medical report," said the Magistrate-in-Charge. In his defence, Machibya said he had no idea that he had attempted suicide because he had mental problems and that he once attended Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam and the Moshi-based Mawenzi Hospital for medication.

The accused has been sent back to remand prison pending the next case mention on February 19, when a medical report would be presented to the court. Notable for his controversial preaching style, whose highlights include drinking beer in public, the preacher appeared before the court for the first time on January 29. He got into trouble in the wake of releasing viral footage promoting religious animosity.

"He violated section of the Penal Code number 129 and its amendments of 2002," Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) Giles Muroto told reporters at a press conference last month.

The RPC said the preacher was arrested on January 16, this year, at Ng'ong'ona village near the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

He had recorded short video clips allegedly defaming other religious groups and posted them on social media. Operating under the trade name 'The Church of Drunkards,' the cleric also stands accused of spreading flyers at various recreation centres as well as bars, preaching religious beliefs that contradict Tanzanian culture and ethics.

"He is using the Holy Bible to preach unwarranted acts in the society," the police said, adding: "He has been conniving with two women claimed to be his wives, although he says one is his house girl."